Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Stock Price Up 11% After Insider Buying Activity

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) rose 11% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 149,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 160,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Specifically, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 6,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $36,936.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leo William Jr. Varner bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 420,214 shares of company stock worth $2,088,532.

SIC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 784,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 426,295 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 34,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 86,134 shares during the last quarter.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile (NYSE:SIC)

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

