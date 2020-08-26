La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Trading 11.9% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) traded up 11.9% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.22. 361,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 835,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Specifically, Director David A. Ramsay bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 615,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,081,796.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,347,329 shares of company stock worth $6,112,392 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The firm has a market cap of $105.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. FMR LLC grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

