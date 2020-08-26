Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock Price Up 14% After Insider Buying Activity

Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares rose 14% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 247,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 270,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Specifically, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 12,500 shares of Hall of Fame Village stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Levy acquired 15,000 shares of Hall of Fame Village stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $62,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 46,761 shares of company stock valued at $199,996. 38.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

About Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

