Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Sidoti lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $40.00. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Portland General Electric traded as low as $35.84 and last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 23292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 26,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

About Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

