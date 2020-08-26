Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $242.00 to $330.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Facebook traded as high as $279.67 and last traded at $277.90, with a volume of 642572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.39.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $8,030,987. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 1,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $37,139,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $800.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.