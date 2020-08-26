Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $1,272.13 and last traded at $1,268.00, with a volume of 11367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,241.75.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,075.59.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total transaction of $572,693.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $76,532,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,998,184,000 after buying an additional 116,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200,827 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $192,969,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,158.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $938.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.