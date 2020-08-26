eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Down 8% on Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $36.34 and last traded at $37.30. 1,697,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 436,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

Specifically, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,790,214 shares in the company, valued at $384,411,056.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,195,820 shares in the company, valued at $241,005,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,150 in the last three months. 40.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eXp World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.72 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in eXp World by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in eXp World by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 31,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in eXp World by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 21,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

