Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

FLXN stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $572.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 174.25% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Analyst Recommendations for Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

