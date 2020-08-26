Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA opened at $142.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $1,995,186.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,984.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $96,586.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,974 shares of company stock worth $7,175,597. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $363,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,265 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,751,941 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,037 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 750,716 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.