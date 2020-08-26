Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

CUE opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $586.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

In related news, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 13,274 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $265,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anish Suri sold 5,800 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $116,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,525.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,299 shares of company stock valued at $526,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 55.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 446.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

