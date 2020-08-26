BidaskClub Lowers Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) to Sell

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CORT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $471,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,325.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 883,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 821,578 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 272,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 39.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 71,301 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,174,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after buying an additional 147,082 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

