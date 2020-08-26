Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of CNBKA opened at $70.54 on Wednesday. Century Bancorp has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $93.49. The stock has a market cap of $398.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.40.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.03 per share, for a total transaction of $27,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 831,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,413,148.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William P. Hornby purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.59 per share, for a total transaction of $35,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,524 shares of company stock worth $2,057,798 over the last 90 days. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 24.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

