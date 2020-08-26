Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BPMC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The business had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $1,045,134.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,148,941.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 2,500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,335.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,049 shares of company stock worth $3,761,008 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

