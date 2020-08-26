BidaskClub Lowers Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Strong Sell

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNFT. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,987,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 903,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 256,115 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 425,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 234,882 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 499,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 179,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 453,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 141,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

