BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.
Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.95 million, a P/E ratio of -64.16, a PEG ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $10,450,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $4,536,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $3,067,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 60.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 255,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $3,859,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.
