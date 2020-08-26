BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.95 million, a P/E ratio of -64.16, a PEG ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,416.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 562,504 shares of company stock worth $9,442,242 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $10,450,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $4,536,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $3,067,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 60.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 255,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $3,859,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

