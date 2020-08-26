BidaskClub Downgrades Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Strong Sell

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AVDL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.23 million, a PE ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.35. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gregory J. Divis purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $101,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $77,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $315,190 in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

