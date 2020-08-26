Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APPS. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.41.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.81. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 416.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $48,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

