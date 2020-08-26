Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APLT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $553.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). On average, research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 2,838 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $136,990.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,460.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 125,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $5,337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,014,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,698,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,168,788. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 1,033.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 308,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 281,688 shares during the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

