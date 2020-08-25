GAP’s (GPS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GPS. Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GAP stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. GAP has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GAP will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GAP by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,941,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,507,000 after buying an additional 844,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613,511 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth $35,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.