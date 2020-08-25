Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Raised by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 85,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 117,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $152.15 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.18. The company has a market cap of $402.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

