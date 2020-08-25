Loveless Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.1% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,421,000 after acquiring an additional 572,077 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.18. The stock has a market cap of $402.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

