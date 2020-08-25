Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $11.97 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.8% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 117,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 126,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $402.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

