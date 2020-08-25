Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 85,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

