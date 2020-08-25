Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 536 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $402.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

