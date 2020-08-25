Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,701.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 110.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $152.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $402.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.