Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 60.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,676 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,688 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.54 and a 200 day moving average of $144.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

