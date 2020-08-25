Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 17.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Perrigo by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Perrigo by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 109,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares in the company, valued at $434,788.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Sunday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

