Analysts Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT at $3,251.14

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and forty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,251.14.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,307.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,645.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,122.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,470.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,380.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $964,628.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $6,188,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 40.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

