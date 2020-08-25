State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,407 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of RenaissanceRe worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.43.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $177.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.07 and its 200 day moving average is $170.24. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

