Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $113,129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,075,000 after buying an additional 472,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,325,000 after buying an additional 457,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,142,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after buying an additional 382,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,156,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,770,000 after buying an additional 367,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.27.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.23.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.