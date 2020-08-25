State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 6,056 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 33.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 10.7% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 43.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool stock opened at $181.38 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $185.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.07. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

