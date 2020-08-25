Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 5,142 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 118.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,166,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,232,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,061,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 468.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 200,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after buying an additional 165,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,702,000.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 29.51 and a quick ratio of 29.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGND. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.