Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,153 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,129,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $185,240,000 after buying an additional 663,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.79. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

