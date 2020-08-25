Brokerages Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Target Price at $15.40

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Barclays dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $13.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 669,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 64,234 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

