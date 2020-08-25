Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $413,000 in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,379.7% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,679,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $463.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.40 and a 200-day moving average of $397.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.75.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total transaction of $6,975,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total transaction of $117,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,589 shares of company stock worth $29,655,408 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.