US Capital Advisors Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

US Capital Advisors reissued their overweight rating on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRO. Siebert Williams Shank restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,810.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 10,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

