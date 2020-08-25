Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Holdings Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 4,929.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,885,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Regal Beloit by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Regal Beloit by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regal Beloit by 417.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

RBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $43,414.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $407,647.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,281.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

