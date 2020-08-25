Synovus Financial Corp Sells 759 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $63.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.44.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

