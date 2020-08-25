Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Argus began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $70.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

