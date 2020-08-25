Delta Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,938 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 257.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $178,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,060 shares of company stock worth $9,744,039. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $213.69 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1,617.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.