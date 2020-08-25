Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $12.50 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,432 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.3% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,939,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $598,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,268 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,869,374,000 after acquiring an additional 435,800 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 10.3% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,617.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,060 shares of company stock worth $9,744,039 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

