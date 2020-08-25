Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Stake Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Westrock worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,306,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,738,000 after acquiring an additional 98,892 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,005,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,860,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,357,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,069,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of WRK opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

