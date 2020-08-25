State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 29.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Cable One by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 160,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cable One by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cable One by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 1.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cable One by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,175,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price target (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,849.14.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,841.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,821.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,733.58. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,044.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 44.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total value of $2,607,088.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,337.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total value of $621,674.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,553.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,109 shares of company stock worth $5,717,086. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

