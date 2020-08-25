MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of MGM Resorts International worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 63.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 115,785 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 29,760 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 411.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.30%.

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

