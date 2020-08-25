State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,020 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 593,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,510 shares of company stock worth $329,125. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.