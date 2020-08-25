State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,760 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of WP Carey worth $12,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter worth about $21,856,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter worth about $20,161,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 79.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,096,000 after buying an additional 236,248 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,605,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,321,000 after buying an additional 201,711 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 19.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,113,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,694,000 after buying an additional 183,300 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average is $68.50.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. WP Carey’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

