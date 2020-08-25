3,746 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 33.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Boston Properties by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.93.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.01. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

