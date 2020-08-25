Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAPO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 39.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 32.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

VAPO opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. Vapotherm Inc has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $753.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 193.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In related news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $59,300.00. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

