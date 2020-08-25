VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,650 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 10.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $996,000. Tradition Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at $1,423,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $857,714.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,627,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $142.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

