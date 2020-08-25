Virtu Financial LLC Invests $355,000 in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB opened at $173.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 127.71 and a beta of 1.39. Globant SA has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $185.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.97.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

